Casting call draws hundreds to audition

Casting call draws hundreds to audition

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Hundreds of New Mexicans stood in line Wednesday hoping for a chance to be part of a new TV show on NBC or a sequel to a hit motion picture, both to be filmed in New Mexico. The fictional town of "Midnight, Texas" is coming to life right here in New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... 38 min more 4
Pocha Hontas? 8 hr campeador 1
the real truth about the jews 11 hr Tracie 6
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea 11 hr Tracie 10
What Americans Want in health Care 11 hr Berry 11
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 12 hr Piglet Von Chix 114,120
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 12 hr Katia 63,109
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,159 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,804

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC