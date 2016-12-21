Burglars hit three gun shops in 24 hours
In just 24 hours, three metro area gun shops fell victim to some pretty reckless burglaries. On Monday, a truck physically backed into one of the shops and in the early hours of Tuesday morning, thieves used their vehicle to rip off iron bars protecting two more businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,125
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|3 hr
|Mike
|11
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Brock
|798
|NM Head Start ranks worst in the nation
|4 hr
|Ricki
|11
|A Shakespearean wish for Obama as he leaves the...
|4 hr
|K-Ray
|8
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Katia
|114,136
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|6 hr
|Well
|9
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC