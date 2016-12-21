Burglars hit three gun shops in 24 hours

Burglars hit three gun shops in 24 hours

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

In just 24 hours, three metro area gun shops fell victim to some pretty reckless burglaries. On Monday, a truck physically backed into one of the shops and in the early hours of Tuesday morning, thieves used their vehicle to rip off iron bars protecting two more businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,125
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea 3 hr Mike 11
Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10) 3 hr Brock 798
News NM Head Start ranks worst in the nation 4 hr Ricki 11
A Shakespearean wish for Obama as he leaves the... 4 hr K-Ray 8
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 4 hr Katia 114,136
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... 6 hr Well 9
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,022 • Total comments across all topics: 277,478,644

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC