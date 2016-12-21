'Black Beanie' Bandit sought in 2-yea...

'Black Beanie' Bandit sought in 2-year-old Albuquerque bank robbery

The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are still looking for an unknown man who robbed a northeast Albuquerque bank two years ago. On Dec. 26, 2014, at approximately 3:37 p.m., the suspect robbed the Western Commerce Bank located at 1910 Wyoming Blvd NE in Albuquerque.

