APD officer shot in the line of duty two years ago retires
Long-time Albuquerque police officer Lou Golson has announced his retirement, but he says there's little to be disappointed about. "I could have done without, you know, Jan. 3," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|4 hr
|merle
|3
|Pocha Hontas?
|5 hr
|campeador
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|8 hr
|Tracie
|6
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|8 hr
|Tracie
|10
|What Americans Want in health Care
|8 hr
|Berry
|11
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|Piglet Von Chix
|114,120
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|9 hr
|Katia
|63,109
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC