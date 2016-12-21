APD officer shot in the line of duty ...

APD officer shot in the line of duty two years ago retires

Long-time Albuquerque police officer Lou Golson has announced his retirement, but he says there's little to be disappointed about. "I could have done without, you know, Jan. 3," he said.

