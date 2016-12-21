Albuquerque woman fighting city's DWI forfeiture program
An Albuquerque woman is getting her car back eight months after the city seized it when her son was caught driving drunk in her car. Harjo sued, and now the city is giving her car back after realizing her son wasn't in city limits when he was arrested.
