Albuquerque veterans' hospital gets lowest score
Albuquerque's medical center for veterans has the lowest score possible after losing one of its two stars between the end of 2015 and June. Spokeswoman Sonja Brown said the Albuquerque hospital is working on access issues like answering phones faster and lessening wait times on mental health appointments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|14 min
|Father Jeremy
|11
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|justice is just a...
|7,067
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,105
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,093
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|4 hr
|Another
|101
|What Americans Want in health Care
|4 hr
|The
|7
|Why did the entire KRQE morning news team leave... (Dec '14)
|7 hr
|Double Stack
|103
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC