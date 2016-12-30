Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction near Nob Hill, Old Town to resume
Construction for the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project between Girard Boulevard and Central Avenue in Nob Hill, and between Rio Grande Boulevard and Rancho Seco Road near Old Town was temporarily halted during the holidays. KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.
