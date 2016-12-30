Albuquerque police busts thieves targ...

Albuquerque police busts thieves targeting holiday shoppers

It was a Black Friday bust, plain clothes officers were patrolling store parking lots, and it didn't take long to spot thieves in action. Tools, cell phones and laptops were just a few of the items detectives found in a stolen Honda the day after Thanksgiving.

