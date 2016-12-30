Albuquerque plans multi-million dolla...

Albuquerque plans multi-million dollar buy with Taser

19 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The City of Albuquerque is ready to do business again with Taser International in a multi-million dollar deal to give every police officer a new lapel camera and a backup camera. The last time the city brokered a deal with Taser, it was mired in controversy.

