Albuquerque man gathering blankets, donations for those in need
For more than three decades, a man has been hitting the streets trying to collect blankets and donations for the homeless community. Stephen Gutierrez is also using this time to bring awareness to all of the violence that is going on and around Albuquerque.
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Tax Coming
|1 hr
|reality
|5
|NO War with Russia_do not vote Hillary Clinton
|1 hr
|Yeah
|13
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,071
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,086
|The Sneaky Albuquerque Parent At Christmas
|10 hr
|kilroy
|1
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|22 hr
|Drain
|92
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|22 hr
|T rules
|7,048
