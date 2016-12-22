Albuquerque landmark gets holiday makeover
The New Mexico Steam Locomotive and Railroad Historical Society is inviting the public Christmas Eve to see a true landmark; a steam locomotive they've been restoring for the past 14 years. Those who've lived in Albuquerque for a while may remember it, it used to sit at Coronado Park downtown.
