Albuquerque landlord pays January rent for all tenants
Richard Davenport says this holiday season has been especially tough financially. On top of trying to make rent on time, his mother-in-law recently passed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Katia
|63,107
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|2 hr
|Count de Money
|113
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Piglet Von Chix
|114,118
|Hillary is a Career Criminal.....
|9 hr
|Maziel
|12
|the real truth about the jews
|13 hr
|Jimmy
|5
|What Americans Want in health Care
|13 hr
|Jimmy
|10
|New Tax Coming
|14 hr
|Jimmy
|15
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC