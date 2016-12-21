Activists gain resolve from civil rights vets post-election
In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, Javier Benavidez, executive director of the advocacy group SouthWest Organizing Project, listens to anti-poverty advocates at a press conference in Albuquerque, N.M. The Albuquerque activist had helped organize two anti-Donald Trump protests in New Mexico and said he looked to the experience of veterans of the Civil ... (more)
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Katia
|114,097
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Katia
|63,084
|You Know You're From New Mexico When... (Apr '12)
|6 hr
|Sabastan
|722
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|7 hr
|Drain
|98
|NM Head Start ranks worst in the nation
|8 hr
|mercy
|3
|new mexico police making selling crack cocaine
|11 hr
|Susanna
|2
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|12 hr
|Susanna
|9
