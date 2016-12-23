ABQ Ride surveillance video puts BCSO motorcade under scrutiny
New video puts a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department motorcade under scrutiny again, but this time the sheriff's department speaks out. KRQE News 13 has a second video, putting squad cars from the same motorcade at the scene of two separate incidents on Saturday.
