Warrant Wednesday: Troopers want man stopped in Albany

A man who troopers said was charge with DWI a decade ago in Albany is among the people State Police said they're searching for as part of their Warrant Wednesday effort. William K. Cox , 61, is wanted by State Police in Albany on a bench warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.

