Top Stories: Unruly passenger, jobless data, six dead babies in locker
A Sunwing Airlines flight bound for Cuba returned to Montreal's Trudeau International Airport last under a fighter jet escort due to an "unruly customer" who made what an airline spokeswoman says were "non-specific threats." The unidentified man was arrested once the plane was back in Montreal.
