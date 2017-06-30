Take a walk? Albany mayoral candidate...

Take a walk? Albany mayoral candidates chime in

Albany Times Union

City residents want to see more done to make Albany pedestrian friendly and accessible to different ways to get around like by bike or foot and hope mayoral candidates can bring solutions to the table. Joelson Court resident Bob Baston said he walks his dog at least twice a day, and sees speeding cars or motorists failing to yield to pedestrians on New Scotland Avenue or Hackett Boulevard regularly.

