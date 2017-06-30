State canal employee arrested on child-pornography charges
A Rensselaer County man who works as a structure operator on the Erie Canal remains suspended following his arrest in May on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. Keith J. Bleau , 51, is on unpaid leave and officials at the state Canal Corporation said they will consider additional employment actions following the outcome of his criminal case that's pending in U.S. District Court in Albany.
