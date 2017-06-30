Schenectady Amtrak station closed; awaiting replacement
An Amtrak train from Albany arrives at the Schenectady Train Station Thursday, June 19, 2014 in Schenectady, N.Y. An Amtrak train from Albany arrives at the Schenectady Train Station Thursday, June 19, 2014 in Schenectady, N.Y. Exterior of the Schenectady train station on Wednesday Feb. 8, 2017, on Erie Blvd. in Schenectady, N.Y. Exterior of the Schenectady train station on Wednesday Feb. 8, 2017, on Erie Blvd. in Schenectady, N.Y. An Amtrak train pulls into the Schenectady rail station Wednesday afternoon September 29, 2010. An Amtrak train pulls into the Schenectady rail station Wednesday afternoon September 29, 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coppolas stiff in nightcap at Saratoga
|2 hr
|Flagrant Results
|1
|Wally Hennesey Old Man is still better than Dri...
|3 hr
|van berren
|3
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Troy
|Jun 28
|VictorOrians
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jun 27
|anonymous
|77
|Guess Kovachick Kambrich Combined Head weight
|Jun 26
|Yoouug
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|Jun 22
|rein Puller
|7
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC