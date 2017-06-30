Schenectady Amtrak station closed; awaiting replacement

An Amtrak train from Albany arrives at the Schenectady Train Station Thursday, June 19, 2014 in Schenectady, N.Y. An Amtrak train from Albany arrives at the Schenectady Train Station Thursday, June 19, 2014 in Schenectady, N.Y. Exterior of the Schenectady train station on Wednesday Feb. 8, 2017, on Erie Blvd. in Schenectady, N.Y. Exterior of the Schenectady train station on Wednesday Feb. 8, 2017, on Erie Blvd. in Schenectady, N.Y. An Amtrak train pulls into the Schenectady rail station Wednesday afternoon September 29, 2010. An Amtrak train pulls into the Schenectady rail station Wednesday afternoon September 29, 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.