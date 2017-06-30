Rare white deer herd open to public view beginning this fall
This May 17, 2017 photo shows a white deer captured by a trail camera at the Seneca Army Depot in upstate New York. Public bus tours to view a rare herd of ghostly white deer at a former World War II Army weapons depot are slated to begin fall 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|7 hr
|anonymous
|79
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|12 hr
|STFU
|8
|Coppolas stiff in nightcap at Saratoga
|Sat
|Flagrant Results
|1
|Wally Hennesey Old Man is still better than Dri...
|Sat
|van berren
|3
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Troy
|Jun 28
|VictorOrians
|1
|Guess Kovachick Kambrich Combined Head weight
|Jun 26
|Yoouug
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC