Photos: Our Ability ride
Doug Hamlin, left, VP of Operations for Our Ability, and John Robinson, second from left, CEO of Our Ability, head out with other cyclists after an event at the Golub Corporation Headquarters on Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Schenectady, N.Y. Our Ability riders are taking part in a 12-day/364 mile bike ride fro Buffalo to Albany along the Erie Canal. The ride is held each year to raise awareness and money to build employment and empowerment opportunities for people with disabilities.
