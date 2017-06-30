NY teachers with 30 hours of experien...

NY teachers with 30 hours of experience? Charter school...

Green Tech High Charter School students in the hall of their new facilities at the former Bishop Maginn High Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 in Albany, NY. ALBANY - State education officials and advocacy groups came to blows this week over a last-minute proposal that could allow some charter schools to hire uncertified teachers with as little as 30 hours of classroom experience.

