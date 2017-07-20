New York state's official Fourth fete slated in Albany
Twenty people from 17 countries will be naturalized as U.S. citizens at New York state's official Fourth of July celebration in Albany. The swearing-in ceremony is one of more than 65 around the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|8 hr
|anonymous
|82
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Mon
|STFU
|8
|Coppolas stiff in nightcap at Saratoga
|Jul 1
|Flagrant Results
|1
|Wally Hennesey Old Man is still better than Dri...
|Jul 1
|van berren
|3
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Troy
|Jun 28
|VictorOrians
|1
|Guess Kovachick Kambrich Combined Head weight
|Jun 26
|Yoouug
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC