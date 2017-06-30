Looters strip Greek mountains of wild tea, rare plants

Bunches of mountain tea are on sale in a shop in Athens, on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Greek authorities and conservationists say bands of impoverished Albanians make regular forays over the border, illegally harvesting donkey loads of wild herbs and medicinal plants such as mountain tea, also called ironwort, hawthorn and primrose, but also eradicating rare or endangered species.

