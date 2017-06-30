How Penn Station work will affect Albany commuters

Rail passengers board a train for Penn Station at Albany-Rensselaer Train Station on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Rensselaer, N.Y. Rail passengers board a train for Penn Station at Albany-Rensselaer Train Station on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Rensselaer, N.Y. NEW YORK, NY - MAY 31: Travelers wait in line before boarding an Amtrak train at Pennsylvania Station, May 31, 2017 in New York City. Amtrak is trying to accelerate repairs that would take tracks out of service for long periods of time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.