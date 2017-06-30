Former Howard Johnson in Albany burns
Firefighters are at the scene of a fire that struck a former Howard Johnson restaurant on Route 9W on Thursday afternoon. Both directions of 9W are shut down from Route 32 to the state Thruway interchange as part of the emergency response.Fire crews are dousing the building with five lines.
