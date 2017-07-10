Fighter jets escort flight to Cuba back to Montreal after passenger makes 'non-specific threats'
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15 jets intercepted the aircraft near Albany, N.Y. The 'unruly' customer was taken into police custody MONTREAL - A Sunwing Airlines flight bound for Cuba had to return to Montreal's Trudeau International Airport on Thursday evening under a fighter jet escort due to an "unruly customer." An airline spokeswoman said flight WG604 had departed for Cayo Coco but turned around due to the passenger making "non-specific threats."
