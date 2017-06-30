Constance Hines Marshay Hines v. the City of Albany Brian Quinn James ...

CONSTANCE HINES, MARSHAY HINES, Plaintiffs-Appellants, v. THE CITY OF ALBANY, BRIAN QUINN, Albany Police Officer, JAMES W. TUFFEY, Albany Chief of Police, JEFF ROBERTS, ROBERT MULLIGAN, Albany Police Officer, MICHAEL HAGGERTY, Albany Police Officer, ROBERT SHUNCK, Albany Police Officer, JEFFREY HYDE, Albany Police Officer, TIM HAGGERTY, Albany Police Officer, Defendants-Appellees.* Before: LIVINGSTON and LOHIER, Circuit Judges, and RAKOFF, District Judge.**PHILLIP G. STECK, Cooper Erving & Savage LLP, Albany, New York, for Plaintiffs-Appellants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.