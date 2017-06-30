Constance Hines Marshay Hines v. the City of Albany Brian Quinn James ...
CONSTANCE HINES, MARSHAY HINES, Plaintiffs-Appellants, v. THE CITY OF ALBANY, BRIAN QUINN, Albany Police Officer, JAMES W. TUFFEY, Albany Chief of Police, JEFF ROBERTS, ROBERT MULLIGAN, Albany Police Officer, MICHAEL HAGGERTY, Albany Police Officer, ROBERT SHUNCK, Albany Police Officer, JEFFREY HYDE, Albany Police Officer, TIM HAGGERTY, Albany Police Officer, Defendants-Appellees.* Before: LIVINGSTON and LOHIER, Circuit Judges, and RAKOFF, District Judge.**PHILLIP G. STECK, Cooper Erving & Savage LLP, Albany, New York, for Plaintiffs-Appellants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toast the tanks (again): This time, they're hea...
|14 hr
|hmmmm
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Thu
|anonymous
|84
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Jul 3
|STFU
|8
|Coppolas stiff in nightcap at Saratoga
|Jul 1
|Flagrant Results
|1
|Wally Hennesey Old Man is still better than Dri...
|Jul 1
|van berren
|3
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Troy
|Jun 28
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC