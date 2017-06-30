Beat*Shot Music Festival at the Hollow

Slam master Amani Olugbala performs during the Nitty Gritty Slam event at The Low Beat on Tuesday April 5, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. Slam master Amani Olugbala performs during the Nitty Gritty Slam event at The Low Beat on Tuesday April 5, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. Poet Amani Olugbala on stage for a photo shoot at The Low Beat Wednesday, May 25, 2016, in Albny, NY. Poet Amani Olugbala on stage for a photo shoot at The Low Beat Wednesday, May 25, 2016, in Albny, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.