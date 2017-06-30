Another Democrat joins NY-21 race aga...

Another Democrat joins NY-21 race against Stefanik

12 hrs ago

Tedra Cobb, a parent of two school children from Canton, NY addresses those gathered during a program at the Hart Theater in the EGG as part of the Rural and Small City Schools Advocacy Day on Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2012 in Albany, NY. less Tedra Cobb, a parent of two school children from Canton, NY addresses those gathered during a program at the Hart Theater in the EGG as part of the Rural and Small City Schools Advocacy Day on Wednesday, Feb. ... more Tedra Cobb , a St. Lawrence County business consultant, announced her bid on Tuesday and is planning to embark on a brief tour of the sprawling district this week.

