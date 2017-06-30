Amtrak Penn Station work affects thes...

Amtrak Penn Station work affects these Albany trains

1 hr ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Amtrak confirmed Monday evening that three trains that operate between Albany-Rensselaer and Penn Station in New York City will instead travel to and from Grand Central Terminal while emergency track work is performed this summer at Penn. On Monday through Friday, the three roundtrip trains that will operate between Albany-Rensselaer and New York Grand Central Terminal , are 230, 236 and 242, while the northbound trains from Grand Central to Albany will be 233, 235 and 239.

