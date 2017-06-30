Amtrak Penn Station work affects these Albany trains
Amtrak confirmed Monday evening that three trains that operate between Albany-Rensselaer and Penn Station in New York City will instead travel to and from Grand Central Terminal while emergency track work is performed this summer at Penn. On Monday through Friday, the three roundtrip trains that will operate between Albany-Rensselaer and New York Grand Central Terminal , are 230, 236 and 242, while the northbound trains from Grand Central to Albany will be 233, 235 and 239.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|11 hr
|anonymous
|79
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|16 hr
|STFU
|8
|Coppolas stiff in nightcap at Saratoga
|Sat
|Flagrant Results
|1
|Wally Hennesey Old Man is still better than Dri...
|Sat
|van berren
|3
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Troy
|Jun 28
|VictorOrians
|1
|Guess Kovachick Kambrich Combined Head weight
|Jun 26
|Yoouug
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC