Albany man arrested in Washington Avenue car robbery
Albany police arrested a 30-year-old man who they say assaulted a woman and stole her car Wednesday 10 minutes after he tried to steal someone else's car. Bilal Green was charged Thursday with two counts of attempted robbery, two counts of robbery, one count of grand larceny and one count of assault.
