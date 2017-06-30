Albany councilman pulls proposal to halt ReZone Albany

While knocking on doors in the upper, mostly residential wards of Albany, Common Councilman Mark Robinson said residents expressed concern with the city's recently approved ReZone Albany. It's why he wants to postpone the enacted document until early next year when newly elected officials can make the decision on the over 300-page plan for Albany's communities, which better aligns properties with their existing uses while promoting future development.

