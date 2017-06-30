Acting assessor named for Albany
Mayor Kathy Sheehan on Friday said Trey Kingston will temporarily replace Assessor Keith McDonald, who abruptly resigned after admitting a significant tax-break error. In the late-afternoon announcement, Sheehan noted that Kingston has served as an assistant corporation counsel for the city since March last year.
