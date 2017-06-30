A two-day job, a half-hour of explosions to celebrate the Fourth

John Flanagan, an assistant manager and a pyrotechnician with Santore's World Famous Fireworks works setting up the tubes that will hold the fireworks for the Price Chopper/Market 32 show at the Empire State Plaza on Monday, July 3, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. The show will be 30 minutes long and will incorporate roughly 10,000 fireworks.

