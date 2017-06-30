A two-day job, a half-hour of explosi...

A two-day job, a half-hour of explosions to celebrate the Fourth

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

John Flanagan, an assistant manager and a pyrotechnician with Santore's World Famous Fireworks works setting up the tubes that will hold the fireworks for the Price Chopper/Market 32 show at the Empire State Plaza on Monday, July 3, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. The show will be 30 minutes long and will incorporate roughly 10,000 fireworks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Similitudes (Dec '15) 2 hr anonymous 79
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) 7 hr STFU 8
Coppolas stiff in nightcap at Saratoga Sat Flagrant Results 1
Wally Hennesey Old Man is still better than Dri... Sat van berren 3
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Troy Jun 28 VictorOrians 1
Guess Kovachick Kambrich Combined Head weight Jun 26 Yoouug 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,753 • Total comments across all topics: 282,223,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC