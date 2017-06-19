Where 2017 Capital Region graduates are going to college
Click through the slideshow to learn more about the future plans of college graduates in some local school districts The top schools Albany High graduates plan to attend are HVCC, SCCC, University at Albany, College of Saint Rose and SUNY Binghamton. Students from Albany will also be attending Brown , Columbia, Harvard and Northeastern University .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guess Kovachick Kambrich Combined Head weight
|Fri
|Under Cover Brother
|7
|Wally Hennesey Old Man is still better than Dri...
|Jun 22
|The Puller Kim
|2
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|Jun 22
|rein Puller
|7
|Cohoes man sentenced to 5 years in stabbing, sl...
|Jun 21
|artzstuf
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jun 19
|anonymous
|76
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Adderalls
|Jun 19
|Some Guy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC