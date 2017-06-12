Welcome to the future: Audi tests autonomous vehicle in Albany

That's what state Thruway Authority Executive Director Bill Finch had to say on Twitter on Tuesday as he took the first legal trip in a car that drives itself. An Audi A-1 was on display and driven to demonstrate the new driverless technology at the State Capitol Tuesday June 13, 2017 at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Finch, state Department of Motor Vehicles Executive Deputy Commissioner Terri Egan and two Audi engineers took the inaugural ride in Audi's autonomous vehicle Tuesday morning following the passage of a law in the state budget that established a one-year testing period for driverless technologies in New York.

