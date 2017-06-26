Watch at 9 p.m.: a Kennedy of Albany - A Writer and His

Kennedy is the subject of the new WMHT's documentary "Kennedy of Albany - A Writer and His City," which premieres Monday at 9 p.m. on WMHT Ch. 17. The hourlong film, a yearlong project by longtime CapCon reporter Casey Seiler, doesn't, as Seiler put it in his Sunday column , "get in the way of Kennedy telling his own life story with the support of his family, friends and readers."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.