Watch at 9 p.m.: a Kennedy of Albany ...

Watch at 9 p.m.: a Kennedy of Albany - A Writer and His

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Kennedy is the subject of the new WMHT's documentary "Kennedy of Albany - A Writer and His City," which premieres Monday at 9 p.m. on WMHT Ch. 17. The hourlong film, a yearlong project by longtime CapCon reporter Casey Seiler, doesn't, as Seiler put it in his Sunday column , "get in the way of Kennedy telling his own life story with the support of his family, friends and readers."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guess Kovachick Kambrich Combined Head weight 10 hr Yoouug 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr True That 20,946
Wally Hennesey Old Man is still better than Dri... Jun 22 The Puller Kim 2
Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer Jun 22 rein Puller 7
News Cohoes man sentenced to 5 years in stabbing, sl... Jun 21 artzstuf 1
Similitudes (Dec '15) Jun 19 anonymous 76
Adderalls Jun 19 Some Guy 3
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,688 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC