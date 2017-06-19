US teen's lucky escape after falling ...

US teen's lucky escape after falling eight metres while on a theme park ride

A teenager has fallen from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park, tumbling into a crowd gathered below in an effort to catch her. The Warren County Sheriff's Office said the unidentified 14-year-old girl is at Albany Medical Centre in stable condition with no serious injuries after the incident on Saturday night.

