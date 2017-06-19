US Attorney For 32-County Upstate NY ...

US Attorney For 32-County Upstate NY District To Retire

WIBX-AM Whitesboro

The United States attorney in charge of prosecuting federal cases in nearly three dozen upstate New York counties is stepping down. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Albany says Thursday that Richard Hartunian will retire effective July 1 after more than seven years overseeing the Northern District of New York and two decades with the Department of Justice.

