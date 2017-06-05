Upstate NY Man Charged In Fight That Left 1 Dead, 1 Injured

Authorities say a 59-year-old man is in a New York jail after he killed a person and injured another during a fight inside his rural upstate home. The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says Perry Webb called 911 dispatchers Friday night, prompting deputies and state police to respond to his home in the town of New Lisbon, 70 miles west of Albany.

