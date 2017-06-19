Upstate NY drunk driver kept police c...

Upstate NY drunk driver kept police chase going for 3 miles on flat tires

An Upstate New York woman is accused of drunk driving on a police chase that continued for miles on flat tires. The Times Union reports New York State Troopers tried to stop a car early Saturday morning for driving without headlights on State Route 140 in Bethlehem, near Albany.

