Upstate NY drunk driver kept police chase going for 3 miles on flat tires
An Upstate New York woman is accused of drunk driving on a police chase that continued for miles on flat tires. The Times Union reports New York State Troopers tried to stop a car early Saturday morning for driving without headlights on State Route 140 in Bethlehem, near Albany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guess Kovachick Kambrich Combined Head weight
|4 hr
|joe
|6
|Wally Hennesey Old Man is still better than Dri...
|22 hr
|The Puller Kim
|2
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|23 hr
|rein Puller
|7
|Cohoes man sentenced to 5 years in stabbing, sl...
|Wed
|artzstuf
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jun 19
|anonymous
|76
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Adderalls
|Jun 19
|Some Guy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC