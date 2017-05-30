Update on Wolff's Biergarten barkeep Mark Graydon
Thank you for all the well wishes for Mark! He is out of surgery and the doctors are pleased with how everything went. I've only heard a few words so far, but he seems to be doing fine with "Hi babe" and "love you."
