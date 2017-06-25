U.S. Attorney for Northern District will retire
The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday that Richard S. Hartunian, 48th U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York, will retire June 30 after seven years of service. Most recently, Mr. Hartunian, of Delmar, worked for the Department of Justice for 20 years and served as chairman of the Attorney General's Advisory Committee in 2016 and 2017.
