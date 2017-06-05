Temps might tie record Sunday
Temperatures could hit a record high Sunday, June 11, 2017 of 94 degrees in the Capital Region. In this photo from 2012, Family friend Ashleigh Borden enjoys the spray pool near the Sunshine School with Ryan Hoch, 2, in Albany, N.Y., during the first day of summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|18 min
|anonymous
|74
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ...
|Jun 3
|anonymous
|1
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Jun 1
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
|Fair and square election 2016?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|May 19
|Hershey Shanks
|4
|Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ...
|May 19
|Boobee1212
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC