Taste of Italy Coming to Albany

Your News Now

The Il Faro Restaurant and Bar on North Pearl Street is hosting the "4 the Love of Italian Food Tour" tonight. The four-course meal costs $125 per person; however, seating is limited, so a reservation is necessary.

