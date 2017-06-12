Some of the Nippers in the "Downtown ...

Some of the Nippers in the "Downtown Is Pawsome" exhibit.

11 hrs ago

Today's Table Hoppping giveaway is a pair of tickets to the kick-off party for the new sculpture exhibit in downtown Albany, "Downtown Is Pawsome," featuring 20 artist-decorated, 3-foot-tall Nippers. Full story and map are here ; my "interview" with the 28-foot-tall Nipper, who's been atop a building in Albany's warehouse district for 59 years, is here .

