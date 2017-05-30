Socialist candidate to announce run for Albany mayor

Margaret Trowe, lower right, protests the possible deportation of a Capital Region man on April 3, 2017, outside the outside the U.S. Department of Homeland Security building in Latham, N.Y. Margaret Trowe, lower right, protests the possible deportation of a Capital Region man on April 3, 2017, outside the outside the U.S. Department of Homeland Security building in Latham, N.Y. ALBANY - Margaret Trowe , a member of the Socialist Workers Party , will formally announce her candidacy for mayor at noon Friday outside City Hall. Trowe said her political career started as a teenager, when she joined the Civil Rights movement.

