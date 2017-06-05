Smirnoff ad winks at Russian meddling probe, Trump
In this Jan. 28, 2008, file photo, bottles of Smirnoff Ice are seen on a cooler shelf at a store in Albany, N.Y. The vodka brand told The Associated Press on June 12, 2017, that it has launched a new ad campaign that references the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in last year's presidential campaign. less FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2008, file photo, bottles of Smirnoff Ice are seen on a cooler shelf at a store in Albany, N.Y. The vodka brand told The Associated Press on June 12, 2017, that it has launched a new ad ... more NORWALK, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jun 8
|anonymous
|73
|75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ...
|Jun 3
|anonymous
|1
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Jun 1
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
|Fair and square election 2016?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|May 19
|Hershey Shanks
|4
|Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ...
|May 19
|Boobee1212
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC