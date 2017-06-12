Should the US implement stricter gun control?

In this Saturday, Jan. 26, 2013 file photo, handguns are displayed on a vendor's table at an annual gun show in Albany, N.Y. In an Associated Press USA TODAY Network investigation into accidental shootings involving children from Jan. 1, 2014, to June 30, 2016, more than 320 minors and more than 30 adults were fatally shot. FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 26, 2013 file photo, handguns are displayed on a vendor's table at an annual gun show in Albany, N.Y. In an Associated Press USA TODAY Network investigation into accidental shootings involving children from Jan. 1, 2014, to June 30, 2016, more than 320 minors and more than 30 adults were fatally shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mississippi Press.